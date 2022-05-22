The best wrestling promo of all time

You can say whatever you want about pro wrestlers, but there's one thing you can't take away from them: they are some of the best public speakers alive. Now, I don't mean they're the most erudite or intellectual orators around, but their ability to command interest is second to none. Due to the live nature of pro wrestling, every one of the field's practitioners is a student of gauging audience feedback and adjusting their "lines" and "scripts" on the fly. Consequently, wrestlers have honed the ability to keep everyone hanging on the edge of their silver tongues for as long as they desire.

In the video linked above, one of my favorite wrestlers of all time, Scott Steiner, crafts a phenomenally hilarious promo based on math. Watching the promo become increasingly obtuse and unhinged is pure entertainment, whether you're a pro wrestling fan or not. As if the promo itself wasn't already hilarious, the YouTube channel Aj Minotti took the liberty of animating the speech.