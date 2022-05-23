Cats put on lockdown in Germany

In Walldord, Germany, government officials have mandated a lockdown through summer for all cats who live in the southern area of town. Why are the animals grounded? From ABC News:

The decree is designed to help save the crested lark, which makes its nest on the ground and is therefore easy prey for feline hunters. The bird's population in Western Europe has declined sharply in recent decades. Authorities in Walldorf wrote that "among other things the survival of the species depends on every single chick."

The local animal protection association thinks the town is overstepping and plans to fight the decree in court.