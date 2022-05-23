Game of Shrooms, the worldwide art scavenger hunt, returns June 11

The 2022 edition of Daniel "Attaboy" Seifert's art-and-seek event, Game of Shrooms, is nigh. Come Saturday, June 11, thousands of participants will be hiding, and finding, mushroom-themed art globally!

Again this year, I'll be both hiding and foraging for art-shrooms. And, there's still time for you to play too. Artists can enter their info on the game's map and starting hiding art on June 11. Foragers can keep their eyes on the official @gameofshrooms2022 Instagram account and the hashtags #shroomdrop and #gameofshrooms for clues on the day of the event. If you'd like to try and find my personal pieces, I'll be releasing them in several U.S. cities through @canofshrooms on Instagram.

Bury the lede much: Now, after all the day's hunting and gathering, there's going to the first-ever post-hunt meet-up and picnic! And it's happening after hours at Children's Fairyland in Oakland, California! It's your chance to show off your found shrooms, meet artists, enjoy the park, and picnic. Plus, Ghetto Geppetto's old skool puppet creations, Kitten on the Keys, and John Law's famous Doggie Diner Heads will be there. Attaboy says, "Surprises may happen."

Now, keep in mind, this is a private event for "Game of Shrooms artists, hunters, enthusiasts and your favorite awesome people." This includes you, dear Boing Boing readers but please be judicious when inviting friends, as "Fairyland is a jerks-free zone."

The main Game of Shrooms event is, as always, free to play but there are real costs to run an event, so there's a modest cover charge for the Fairyland event. Early Bird tickets are $15/pp and are available now through May 31. Kids can come too, but are not required for entry (as they are during the day when the park is open to the public). This all goes down Saturday, June 11, from 6 to 9 p.m. Costumes highly encouraged or "just come as your exhausted self and disappoint your inner child."

Full disclosure: Fairyland is my day job and I've been helping Attaboy get this event off the ground. I'll be there with my daughter, come say hi!

images via Game of Shrooms