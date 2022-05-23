GOP candidate shows up at rallies with slogan that ties guns to babies

The GOP calls itself the "pro-life" party, and yet "Jesus Guns Babies" is an acceptable slogan. Republicans don't bat an eye when one of Georgia's Republican candidates for governor, Kandiss Taylor, pitches Christian theocracy while tying guns to babies — the unsavory theme of her months-long traveling campaign routine. She gave a repeat performance at a rally over the weekend.

"We're gonna honor Jesus! … They're not going to tell us 'separation of church and state.' We are the church, and we run this state!" she screamed.

"We are the church. … The church runs the state of Georgia. … We decide what happens. We decide if we kill babies!" Behind her was the huge sign on her bus that reads "Jesus Guns Babies."

What an image.