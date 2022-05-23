Mick Jagger's adorable "feud" with Harry Styles

People become petty about the oddest things. It's just human nature to attach your ego to anything and become defensive about it. I'm a fairly affable and convivial person in all aspects of life, but when I play fighting games, my lizard brain goes into overdrive. Suddenly my civility washes away like sandcastles on the beach. All that's left is a petty, competitive nonce that built an ego on his ability- or lack thereof- to kick digital butt. It's an odd trait.
Even though it's not my best attribute, I take solace because it seems to be a universal one. Mick Jagger, for example, is fairly annoyed that Harry Styles-of One Direction fame-is garnering so much attention for his androgynous ways.
Jagger told The Sunday Times, "I like Harry — we have an easy relationship. I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye make-up than him. Come on, I was much more androgynous."
He added, "And he doesn't have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine — he can't help that."
Both have worn dresses for public consumption and are known for heavy eye makeup and flamboyant attire. Jagger is 78, while Styles is 28.