Mick Jagger's adorable "feud" with Harry Styles

People become petty about the oddest things. It's just human nature to attach your ego to anything and become defensive about it. I'm a fairly affable and convivial person in all aspects of life, but when I play fighting games, my lizard brain goes into overdrive. Suddenly my civility washes away like sandcastles on the beach. All that's left is a petty, competitive nonce that built an ego on his ability- or lack thereof- to kick digital butt. It's an odd trait.

Even though it's not my best attribute, I take solace because it seems to be a universal one. Mick Jagger, for example, is fairly annoyed that Harry Styles-of One Direction fame-is garnering so much attention for his androgynous ways.