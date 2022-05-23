Pastor Greg Locke no longer has tax-exempt status after hateful rant against democrats

A couple of weeks ago, Pastor Greg Locke of the Global Vision Bible Church told his congregants, "You cannot be a Christian and vote Democrat in this nation."

"I'm to the place right now [that] if you vote Democrat, I don't even want you around this church. You can get out!" the hate peddler, who in February threatened to expose six witches in his church, continued. "You get out, you demon! You get out, you baby butchering election thief!"

After his divisive comments, a religious freedom group — Americans United for the Separation of Church — filed a complaint against Locke and his church, according to Raw Story. In the complaint, the group said Locke "clearly told his congregants to vote against the Democrats, from the pulpit of his church," which "violates the law and we ask for an investigation into Locke's conduct under 26 U.S.C. § 7611."

But no investigation will be needed after the perpetually angry pastor reacted to the complaint with a long vicious rant that included screaming to his congregation that he was giving up his IRS tax-exempt status. "IRS – we don't need your stupid tax-exempt status! I renounce 501c3 communism!" An amped-up version of the ol' you can't fire me I quit routine.

Here's the video of the Christian's tirade, but be warned, it's toxic to say the least.