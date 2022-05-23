Police apprehend a horse-drawn buggy whose driver passed out drunk

It sounded like the first officer to check on this inebriated buggy pilot was willing to let the horse take him home, but things didn't quite work out that way. One can likely drink quite a bit and still successfully allow a horse to take itself home, but passing completely out is clearly not recommended.
Bodycam video shows Ohio police officers engaging in a low-speed chase of a person described as a "drunk Amish guy." Cops said the suspect was driving a horse and buggy on the wrong side of the road in Orwell on May 14. "We got a drunk Amish guy passed out in a buggy," a deputy could be heard saying on body camera video. The chase apparently ended and the driver was arrested when the buggy rammed a police cruiser.