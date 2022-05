A fearless deer approaches a man cutting down trees in Croatia and doesn't let a loud chainsaw scare it away. In fact, the deer gets so close, it looks like it's ready for a snuggle — much to the amusement of the woodcutter. But according to Storyful, the creature is also there for a snack. Apparently, the man met the deer the day before this video was shot, and had offered him some food. Looks like he's made a new friend.

Thumbnail image: goran_safarek / shutterstock.com: