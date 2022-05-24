15 dead in mass-shooting at Texas elementary school

Fourteen children and one teacher are among the dead after an 18-year-old gunman, named as Salvador Ramos, killed them in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Police responding to the incident shot Ramos dead, according to most reports, though the AP suggests he killed himself. Several police officers were wounded, according to ABC News. He is also thought to have murdered his grandmother earlier in the day.

The gunman was a resident of the community and entered the school with a handgun, and possibly a rifle, and opened fire, [Texas Governor Greg] Abbott said. He said the shooter was likely killed by responding officers but that the events were still being investigated. It was not immediately clear how many people, in addition to the dead, were injured in the shooting. Earlier, Uvalde Memorial Hospital said 13 children were taken there. Another hospital reported a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.