In 1989, an Illinois town made this ridiculous rap video to promote their bid for a state prison

In 1989, the central Illinois town of Flora was competing to get the state's new prison built in their town. It stars local figures such as the chief of police, the editor of the local newspaper, and other Flora celebs.

"Is we is or is we isn't gonna get ourselves a prison?" they rapped.

No, the state answered.

The video, which went pre-Internet viral via Good Morning America and the Joan Rivers Show, eventually ended up on a DVD the town made to raise money for restoration of their historic train depot.

(Thanks, UPSO!)