Lauren Boebert shames Christians for allowing the "stolen" election (video)

The GQP's Lauren Boebert, who once thought she was Representative of Utah instead of Colorado, dished out some doublespeak while feeding Trump's Big Lie to a crowd. In just 45 seconds she managed to tell a crowd the election was stolen and vote-shame Christians for not showing up at the ballot box (and thus legitimately giving Congress to the Democrats and the presidency to Biden).

"So many people are realizing elections have consequences, even if they're stolen," the stable genius said before contradicting her own logic. "We have to do our part, especially if you believe in God. … If you are a Christian, don't sit back this time."