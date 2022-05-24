This one-hour, thirteen-minute video of a post-punk show featuring The Birthday Party, Lydia Lunch, and Die Haut was shot by Gerd Plitzner and Rudi Frings and took place in 1982 in Cologne, Germany. This warped VHS will teleport you right back to that era. Listen to more of The Birthday Party and Lydia Lunch here: The Agony is Ecstasy.
Live performance footage of 1982 post-punk show The Birthday Party / Lydia Lunch / Die Haut
