Charcoal chimney starters provide great results

Mark Frauenfelder

You won't need starter fluid with a charcoal chimney starter because it ignites your charcoal quickly. Fill the cylinder with briquettes, put a crumpled sheet of newspaper at the bottom, and light it. The briquettes will be red hot and ready in no time. This Kingsford Heavy Duty Deluxe Charcoal Chimney Starter is the one I use.