MacKenzie Scott gives Big Brothers Big Sisters of America $122.6 million

Rather than building a rocketship, MacKenzie Scott continues to try and make the world a better place. Since 2019 Scott has given more than $12 billion to charities she feels help underrepresented groups.

NPR:

Artis Stevens says he had no idea it was coming. The president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America says he "was in awe" when MacKenzie Scott's representatives called with the news the mentoring organization would receive $122.6 million. "They told me the information and told me the number and I was floating on cloud nine," Stevens tells NPR.

Scott's gift will support BBBSA and 38 of its local agencies, "in furthering its mission to ensure every young person has access to powerful mentoring experiences that empower them for success in school, life and career," according to a statement. It is the largest donation from an individual the organization has ever received since its founding in 1904.