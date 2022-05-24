Restored first video of Smashing Pumpkins performing live in 1988 on public access cable TV

On November 19, 1988, the Smashing Pumpkins performed at a Chicago public access cable TV show called The Pulse. Brilliantly unique and deeply psychedelic even in their earliest days, the band landed the TV gig solely based on their demo tape.
"It was a really unique time for them in their development," show producer Lou Hinkhouse said. "None of us that day really knew for sure, but we knew they were on to something. And you can kind of see they feel they're entering a new decade, about to explode on to the national scene … and are about to define a new sound for a new generation."
Here's the setlist: 1. There lt Goes 2. She 3. Under Your Spell 4. My Eternity 5. Bleed 6. Nothing And Everything 7. Jennifer Ever 8. Death Of A Mind (Sun) 9. Spiteface
The reformed Smashing Pumpkins (sans D'Arcy) are currently on tour with none other than the mighty Jane's Addiction:
10/02 – American Airlines Center – Dallas
10/03 – Toyota Center – Houston
10/05 – Moody Center – Austin
10/07 – Amalie Arena – Tampa, Fla.
10/08 – Hard Rock Casino – Hollywood, Fla.
10/10 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville
10/11 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta
10/13 – Mohegan Sun – Uncasville, Ct.
10/14 – UBS Arena – Belmont Park, N.Y.
10/16 – TD Garden – Boston
10/18 – Capital One Arena – Washington, D.C.
10/19 – Madison Square Garden – New York
10/21 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia
10/22 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh
10/24 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
10/26 – Bell Center – Montreal
10/27 – Centre Videotron – Quebec City, Quebec
10/29 – Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse – Cleveland
10/30 – Fisery Forum – Milwaukee
11/01 – Enterprise Center – St. Louis
11/02 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit
11/04 – Xcel Energy Center – St. Paul, Minn.
11/05 – United Center – Chicago
11/07 – Ball Arena – Denver
11/09 – Spokane Arena – Spokane, Wash.
11/11 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver
11/12 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle
11/13 – Moda Center – Portland, Ore.
11/15 – Chase Center – San Francisco.
11/16 – Honda Center – Anaheim, Calif.
11/18 – Footprint Center – Phoenix.
11/19 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles