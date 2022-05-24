Restored first video of Smashing Pumpkins performing live in 1988 on public access cable TV

On November 19, 1988, the Smashing Pumpkins performed at a Chicago public access cable TV show called The Pulse. Brilliantly unique and deeply psychedelic even in their earliest days, the band landed the TV gig solely based on their demo tape.

"It was a really unique time for them in their development," show producer Lou Hinkhouse said. "None of us that day really knew for sure, but we knew they were on to something. And you can kind of see they feel they're entering a new decade, about to explode on to the national scene … and are about to define a new sound for a new generation."

Here's the setlist: 1. There lt Goes 2. She 3. Under Your Spell 4. My Eternity 5. Bleed 6. Nothing And Everything 7. Jennifer Ever 8. Death Of A Mind (Sun) 9. Spiteface

The reformed Smashing Pumpkins (sans D'Arcy) are currently on tour with none other than the mighty Jane's Addiction:

