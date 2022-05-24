SpaceX President/COO's email to staff praising their boss does not make Musk's sexual harassment settlement disappear

The New York Times has shared an alleged email from SpaceX President and COO Gynne Shotwell to staff regarding SpaceX's "ongoing legal matter," the settlement between SpaceX and an employee accusing CEO Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk of sexual harassment. This email to staff is best taken with a grain of salt. Whenever someone tells you it is not because this person signs my paychecks, but… it is time to listen to what they aren't saying.

Here is the most interesting bit, the entire email is below:

Via NYT:

SpaceX team- I want to directly address the story that mentions our company and CEO with serious allegations. Let me be clear — SpaceX does not tolerate harassment of any kind — I am saying ZERO tolerance. We firmly believe everyone at SpaceX deserves to be treated with respect. And every accusation of harassment is taken very seriously, regardless of who is involved. HR thoroughly investigates all claims that are brought to their attention and takes appropriate disciplinary action. If you have any questions or concerns about this policy or our workplace, please reach out to me, your manager or your HR rep. Admittedly this is a difficult topic to navigate. It's natural to have questions and to want definitive answer. For privacy reasons I will never comment on any legal matters involving employment issues. However, what I can share is that Elon has made a public statement via Twitter that the allegations are utterly untrue. Personally, I believe the allegations to be false; not because I work for Elon, but because I have worked closely with him for 20 years and never seen nor heard anything resembling these allegations. Anyone who knows Elon like I do, knows he would never conduct or condone this alleged inappropriate behavior. I believe SpaceX is an extraordinary place to work because of you. And I remain committed to ensuring it's a place where all employees can do their best work.

Perhaps they should just stop talking.