Teaser trailer drops for Bowie documentary, Moonage Daydream

Since David Bowie's death in 2016, I have found myself cringing and feeling a little sick to my stomach by most of the tributes and art made in his honor. If this teaser trailer for Brett Morgen's Moonage Daydream, is any indication, this documentary will not be among those disappointments.

In this 1:31 video, it is easy to understand why the Bowie estate gave Morgen unprecedented access to the late artist's music and other material (when they have denied so many others). The film is billed as a "cinematic odyssey" and a "genre-defying immersion into the art and sounds of David Bowie."

Moonage Daydream will have a midnight screening at Cannes tonight and its UK premier at Sheffield DocFest (June 23-28), at the Sheffield City Hall, on the 50th anniversary of Bowie's appearance there in June 1972.

