One of the first recommendations Texas AG Ken Paxton has to help prevent school shootings is arming teachers and school administrators. I doubt that many folks took jobs in education realizing it was a live-fire scenario, but the last decade or two may have me wrong.

Why does no one ever seem to think the easy access to guns for people who are clearly not able to behave responsibly with a gun is the problem?

Asked on Newsmax about his solution for school shootings, Texas AG Ken Paxton mentions arming teachers pic.twitter.com/3maBKJ7uR5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 24, 2022

Image: Screen grab