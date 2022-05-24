Watch: Florida student told not to say "gay" in graduation speech so he uses a code word that works beautifully

Florida high school senior and class president Zander Moricz was told he could not say "gay" during his graduation speech at Pine View School in Sarasota County. If he did use the word — forbidden thanks to Ron DeSantis' discriminatory "Don't Say Gay" law — the school would cut his microphone. So he came up with a brilliant work-around, delivering both a poignant and humorous graduation speech by substituting the word "gay" with "curly hair."

"I must discuss a very public part of my identity. This characteristic has probably become the first thing you think of when you think of me as a human being," he said. "As you know, I have curly hair…"

Watch the rest of the clip in the video below.

florida high school class president zander moricz was told by his school that they would cut his microphone if he said "gay" in his grad speech, so he replaced gay with "having curly hair." i am in awe pic.twitter.com/OqLbar5bwq — matt (@mattxiv) May 24, 2022

Via The Hill