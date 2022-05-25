CNN: Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was "killed in targeted attack by Israeli forces"

Shireen Abu Akleh, a prominent and well-respected Palestinian-American journalist reporting on the Israel-Palestine conflict, was shot dead two weeks ago in the West Bank, seemingly the victim of crossfire between militants and Israeli forces. CNN reports that, on the contrary, she was intentionally targeted and killed by Israeli forces and there was no other ongoing gunfire in the area.

an investigation by CNN offers new evidence — including two videos of the scene of the shooting — that there was no active combat, nor any Palestinian militants, near Abu Akleh in the moments leading up to her death. Videos obtained by CNN, corroborated by testimony from eight eyewitnesses, an audio forensic analyst and an explosive weapons expert, suggest that Abu Akleh was shot dead in a targeted attack by Israeli forces. … CNN reviewed a total of 11 videos showing the scene and the Israeli military convoy from different angles — before, during and after Abu Akleh was killed.

There were simply too many cameras around to get away with it, at least in the sense of resolving public ambiguity about what happened. Other evidence, such as the tight grouping of missed shots around her position, also suggest strongly that Abu Akleh was shot at.