Scientists design gel that "pulls buckets of drinking water per day from thin air"

A single kilogram of this gel, made from cellulose and a food additive called konjac gum, can pull 3.4 gallons of drinking water daily from the driest desert air, say Researchers at the University of Texas at Austin.

From New Atlas:

Those two components work together to make a gel film that can absorb water from the air and then release it on demand, without requiring much energy.

First, the porous structure of the gum attracts water to condense out of the air around it. The cellulose meanwhile is designed to respond to a gentle heat by turning hydrophobic, releasing the captured water.