State Farm Insurance backs off support for kids' "GenderCool" book program after pressure from conservatives

State Farm supported a book program for trans, nonbinary and queer youngsters. But conservatives complained and threatened it, so State Farm is no longer supporting it.

we have made the decision we will no longer be affiliated with the organization. We will continue to explore how we can support our associates, as well as organizations that align with our commitment to diversity and inclusion , including the LGBTQ+ community. We recognize and value the diversity of all people and support a culture of respect and inclusion in the communities in which we live and work, as well as our workplace.

Business support for queer causes, like any other, is opportunistic marketing—and subject to revision by whoever is shouting at them loudest. The ideological flip here is not to neutrality, but to a specific "Don't Say Gay" position demanded of it: "Conversations about gender and identity should happen at home with parents," says State Farm spokesman Roszell Gadson, representing his sincere and heartfelt belief as of May 24, contingent upon future performance.

If you're a connoisseur of corporate pinkwashing, enjoy this year's Pride Month window-dressing displays, because they might not be around much longer.