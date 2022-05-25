Tesla loses bid to move sexual harassment claim to private arbitration: victim was "improperly pressured", says judge

This one's gonna cost more than a horse.

In a written opinion released on Tuesday, Kaus said Tesla had improperly pressured the plaintiff, Jessica Barraza, to sign an arbitration agreement after she had already quit her previous job. "Basically, Barraza was ambushed," the judge wrote. Barraza in the lawsuit filed in November claims workers and supervisors at the Fremont, California plant routinely made lewd comments and gestures to female employees, and that the company failed to address complaints. The lawsuit is one of at least seven pending in California state court to make similar claims against Tesla.