Texas Rep. Jackson says it's "unfortunate" media blames shootings on guns when "rap and video games" are the culprit (video)

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R–TX) baselessly blamed yesterday's mass shooting of 21 people (19 young children, two teachers) not on guns, but on rap music and video games. (See video below.)

(This is the same conspiracy theorist who, in 2020, baselessly accused former President Obama of spying on the Trump administration.)

In fact, Jackson bemoans the "unfortunate" fact that the media is now going to have "all kinds of discussions" about guns instead of the real culprit: entertainment.

The mass shooting yesterday happened because "kids are exposed to all kinds of horrible stuff nowadays," Jackson says. But he doesn't mean the horrible weapons teens are constantly exposed to in every Republican candidate's ad campaign — including assault weapons that they can easily buy over the counter. No, he's talking about "the horrible stuff they hear when they listen to rap music, the video games."

Perhaps the media can send a few thoughts and prayers — which he made sure to send — to the entertainment companies so that they can stop these mass murders from happening.