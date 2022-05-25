Get in the pit and do the Carlton!
This Tom Jones / Blink-182 mash-up is not unusual — it's great
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- blink-182
- Carlton
- dupe
- mash-ups
- mashups
- musical genre mashups
- TOM JONES
Watch how a baby moose builds up the courage to charge
Like a teenager practicing pickup lines in front of a mirror, this baby moose rehearsed its charging moves in front of a street sign. Lookin' good and ready! Click to expand Thumbnail image: Szczepan Klejbuk / shutterstock.com READ THE REST
Just like old times, W flubs and says his invasion of Iraq was unjustified
Remember Bushisms? Back when Dick Cheney was busy shooting friends in the face, our news was frequently filled with "hey what?" moments that were clearly President George W Bush just getting confused about the script. Guess who's back, back again? WaPo: It was the "decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal… READ THE REST
This interactive site lets you explore how a mechanical watch operates
Mechanical Watch is a site by Bartosz Ciechanowski that allows users to explore how a mechanical watch works through various interactive diagrams. The hands-on approach that comes with each piece of information here makes it much more fun to learn about. If you're a visual learner (like me), this website will be a great way… READ THE REST
Teach yourself how to play guitar with the Jamstik trainer
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Has learning how to play the guitar been on your bucket list? Learning how to play guitar should be simple, fun, and accessible, but with the average guitar costing $600 — lessons not included, you might… READ THE REST
Make room for important and large files with Prism Drive cloud storage
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. With most of our daily activities happening online, no one will ever complain about having too much storage space. On the contrary, it's frustrating when you run out of storage or have… READ THE REST
This 13-in-1 media hub brings your favorite content to the big screen
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. We're sure our parents had a wild time back in the day without modern media, and to some degree, we wish we could be a little less plugged in. But then we… READ THE REST