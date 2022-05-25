Watch dramatic video of semi truck losing its back wheels in dramatic battle with safety barriers

Scene report from a parking lot in Doral, Florida. The gentleman misjudged the turn and then things turned ugly. From Storyful:

Video shared by Jorge L Alvarez documents the large truck struggling to turn as a safety bollard was caught beneath its container, blocking its back wheels. After several attempts to readjust, the driver eventually plows forward, and the truck dramatically loses its hind four wheels in the process. Alvarez told Storyful the incident occurred when he and his coworker arrived to the office in the morning. He added that it took the whole day for the vehicle's remains to be removed and towed away.