Watch: re-edit of the original Star Wars making Obi-Wan Kenobi the main character of the film

John Venzon, was the editor of South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut, The Lego Batman Movie, and The Bad Guys. He re-edited first Star Wars movie, calling it The Mentor, an "educational fan re-edit shifting the point of view from Luke to Obi-Wan Kenobi."

He said: "Back in 2014 I did a re-edit of the original Star Wars making Obi-Wan Kenobi the main character of the film. It starts when Luke buys the droids and ends with Obi-Wan sacrificing himself so Luke and Leia can escape. That's the arc. I work in the prequels as flashbacks to support the march to confront Vader. I structured it as a '70s film, striping out a lot of what makes a 'Star Wars film' — no crawl, no Luke staring at the suns, and actual credits at the start. I've had it on Vimeo since 2014 and would make a great prep for the series!"