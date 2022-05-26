Creative maker Michiru created this wonderful digital mock-up of a translucent tissue box that looks like an iceberg emerging from the sea. The design, Michiru explained to Yahoo! Japan, is a comment on climate change. Once you use up the tissues, the iceberg is gone.
Brilliant design for a tissue box that looks like an iceberg in the sea
