Eyewitnesses say police refused to confront Texas gunman, who was in school for "up to an hour"

An astonishing coda to the worst slaughter of children in America since the last one: the cops refused to confront the gunman, report eyewitnesses.

The BBC:

Eyewitness Juan Carranza told the Associated Press that women shouted at officers to "go in there". But the 24-year-old, who witnessed the scene at the Robb Elementary School from outside his house, said police did not enter. Javier Cazares, whose daughter was killed in the attack, told the news agency he suggested running in with other onlookers because the police "weren't doing anything".

CNN:

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw, the gunman was in the school between 40 to 60 minutes before law enforcement forcibly entered and killed him.

Video posted to social media appears to show frustrated and distraught parents and other adults outside the school clashing with law enforcement officers, urging the officers to go inside and get the gunman or let them go inside themselves.