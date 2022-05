At a recent My Chemical Romance concert, an excited fan was seen thrusting their Nintendo DS into the air, capturing video of that inevitably epic moment when "I'm not oh-fucking-kay!" is said and everyone goes apeshit.

person with the DS at my chemical romance you are my hero #MCREDEN2 pic.twitter.com/74zGb1HyhS — cousin gonzo (@gnomesona) May 18, 2022

The fan found this tweet, and decided to share some of the video clips that they captured evening, which are, um, well, it's certainly an interesting experimental film.

lmfaoa thank u i love it pic.twitter.com/T4Gi0hffeA — loz (@cottonxhollow) May 18, 2022

I UUST FOUND THIS ONE IT's THE BEST ONE YET AHAHA pic.twitter.com/gYOjGfj7bA — loz (@cottonxhollow) May 18, 2022

Props to this person for keepin' it real with that circa-2005 vibe.