Florida GOP candidate is slammed by her daughter on TikTok as "horrible, horrible person to look up to" (video)

State Sen. Kelli Stargel (R–FL), a "family values" politician who just announced she is running for Congress, is being publicly outed by her daughter Hannah Stargel in a series of posts on TikTok. "I felt like I just couldn't sit on the sidelines anymore and just watch this happen," Hannah, a 28-year-old bisexual woman, explained in a recent post.

She says in her first post (see below) that her mother, who sponsored Florida's recently passed 15-week abortion bill that excludes incest and rape, doesn't have a right to force anyone into being a mother "because she wasn't even a mother to her own children."

"This is the same woman who wouldn't feed me if I didn't go to church on Sunday," says Stargel, who was sent to a facility for troubled teens at age 15. "After numerous years of telling me I was hard to love, putting me through tons of years of neglect, putting politics before everything else, and honestly just being a horrible, horrible person to look up to, is this really somebody up in DC you want passing laws for you and your children?"

To sum it up, Stargel — who currently does not speak to her mother nor her father, appellate judge John Stargel — says, "If I can do anything in my power to make sure Kelly Stargel does not become Congresswoman for Florida, that would be awesome."

