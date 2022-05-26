Here's the trailer for "Willow", the forthcoming TV sequel starring Warwick Davies

Willow, like Neverending Story, The Dark Crystal and certain other 1980s fantasy flicks, faltered at the U.S. box office only to became a sleeper hit through home rentals and other media, growing in retro grace until it rotted and crumbled into the toxic lake of irony where all nostalgia ultimately dissolves. And now it's back! Warwick Davies once again stars as Willow Ufgood, a small Nelwyn sorcerer given a big task to complete. The new television show, on Disney+, is helmed by none other than Ron Howard, and its trailer teases out the original's odd mix of jaunty heroism and grimness—a nod to Rob Howard that might be more to modern tastes.