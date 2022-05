As if the Robb Elementary School shooting in Texas wasn't already horrific enough, Joe Garcia, husband of Tia Irma Garcia, one of the two teachers killed in the attack, has died of a heart attack. According to family members, he died shortly after placing flowers at his wife's memorial Thursday morning.

The couple were high school sweethearts and had been married for 24 years. They are survived by four children who have now lost both their parents within days of each other.

EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma's husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief, i truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling, PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn't easy pic.twitter.com/GlUSOutRVV — john martinez ❤️‍🔥 (@fuhknjo) May 26, 2022

