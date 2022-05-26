Monsterland is an online exquisite corpse drawing game

Monsterland is an online drawing game where you can make an exquisite corpse with strangers online.

For anyone who doesn't know, an exquisite corpse is "a game in which each participant takes turns writing or drawing on a sheet of paper, folding it to conceal his or her contribution, and then passing it to the next player for a further contribution. The game gained popularity in artistic circles during the 1920s when it was adopted as a technique by artists of the Surrealist movement to generate collaborative compositions." — MOMA

Participants in a Monsterland drawing can choose to draw the head, body, or legs of a monster. You can only see your section of the drawing, so the results will be a surprise. Here are some of the finished pieces up on the site.