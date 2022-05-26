Play Bad Writer, "the most depressingly realistic writer's life simulation I ever experienced"

Hello! My name is Emily and I just lost my job. So I decided to chase my dream and try to make it as a writer. I have the support of my wife Cleo, and enough savings for a month. After that, we'll see what happens. But I know I can do it! I just need to stick with writing and submitting short stories each day.

Bad Writer is a video game about being a writer selling short stories to magazines. The creator, Paul Jesup, has been a freelance writer for 18 years.

You play Emily, a struggling writer, trying to make it in the big bad world of short story publishing. You walk around your house, getting ideas, and writing stories. Try not to get too distracted, or you will get sad that you hadn't written during the day. Get too sad, and it's game over. She gives up and gets a new job doing something far less fun and stressful.

Lavie Tidhar, author of Maror, Hood, By Force Alone, Osama, Central Station, calls Bad Writer "the most depressingly realistic writer's life simulation I ever experienced."