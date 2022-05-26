I wonder if Ted Cruz is too busy "fervently lifting up in prayer" to make his machine gun bacon. In this 2015 video, the beloved Texas senator shows how to wrap bacon around the barrel of an assault rifle and fire rounds until the barrel heats up and cooks the bacon. This is how to own the Libs and enjoy a meal tainted with the gun cleaner residue at the same time. Can you smell the freedom?
Ted Cruz forgot to repost his machine gun bacon video, so we'll do it for him
