To stop school shootings, Herschel Walker wants to set up The Department of Looking at Young Men That's Looking at Women That's Looking at Social Media

One of Trump's top Very Stable Geniuses is GOP senate candidate Herschel Walker. While most people think school shootings in the United States can be reduced with sensible gun ownership laws, Mr. Walker has a better idea. He says the federal government can stop mass gun murders by creating "a department that can look at young men that's looking at women that's looking at social media." It's called the DLYMLWLSM for short. Brilliant! The government gets to create yet another federal bureaucracy and spend billions of tax dollars on it, and in the meantime, domestic terrorists and mentally ill teenagers get to keep buying assault rifles, which are key parts of the culture of the country.

Herschel Walker's solution to school shootings involves "a department that can look at young men that's looking at women that's looking at social media." pic.twitter.com/WAi7a4mwgz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 26, 2022