One of Trump's top Very Stable Geniuses is GOP senate candidate Herschel Walker. While most people think school shootings in the United States can be reduced with sensible gun ownership laws, Mr. Walker has a better idea. He says the federal government can stop mass gun murders by creating "a department that can look at young men that's looking at women that's looking at social media." It's called the DLYMLWLSM for short. Brilliant! The government gets to create yet another federal bureaucracy and spend billions of tax dollars on it, and in the meantime, domestic terrorists and mentally ill teenagers get to keep buying assault rifles, which are key parts of the culture of the country.
To stop school shootings, Herschel Walker wants to set up The Department of Looking at Young Men That's Looking at Women That's Looking at Social Media
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- very stable geniuses
Conservative Covid-19 expert Stella Immanuel says Biden and Gates downloaded their brains and have been replaced by demonic clones
Dr. Stella Gwandiku-Ambe Immanuel, one of Trump's and Junior's favorite very stable geniuses, recently shared her expertise on COVID-19, vaccines, the Internet, and demonic clones with a ReAwaken America audience. Here's an excerpt: Brothers and sisters, patriots, we are living in a time when there are two seeds in the world, the other seed is… READ THE REST
Stable genius says Trump is the current president but not responsible for high gas prices
Meet this sage gentleman who wants to set the record straight once and for all. Donald Trump, he explains, is the sitting president and is in power. When he asked why gas prices are going up under God-Emperor Trump's watch, the very stable genius has a very reasonable answer: "You don't understand what they're trying… READ THE REST
The Qanon Queen of Canada said not to pay utility bills. Her followers were shocked when their service was cut
Qanon folks in Canada are perplexed as to why their utilities stopped working after the queen of their nation, a very stable genius named Romana Didulo told them they didn't need to pay their bills. From Vice: "Dear (Queen Romana), when will the service companies stop shutting off our services for nonpayment?" one follower asked… READ THE REST
Capture your memories with this waterproof Polaroid camera for $49.99.
As the years go by, the photos we have are the best and most vivid way to remember our defining moments with loved ones and of great adventure. Typically, though, the family birthday pool parties, epic kayaking adventures on the river, and sublime snorkeling with sea turtles, are left without much photographic evidence. The refurbished… READ THE REST
The OMNIA Q5 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station will make sure you never run out of juice
Getting your act together now that the sun is shining and you have better things to do with your time is hard, especially when you need to focus. Then, as everything turns into busy work and you're just trying to make it through the day so you can enjoy an exhaustive list of fun things, bam,… READ THE REST
While you can, get the 2021 Microsoft Office training bundle and license for only $70
At one point in your life, you've had to or will have to use Microsoft Office applications, whether in the classroom or at your job – it's an essential skill set. For a one-time purchase of $69.99, you and your family can access top Microsoft applications like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote forever. This 2021… READ THE REST