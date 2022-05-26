Trump wanted Pence hanged on January 6, panel told

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was in the White House dining room when President Trump voiced his support for hanging Vice President Pence during the failed coup of January 6, reports The Washington Post. The account provides new details about the extent of Trump's anger at Pence as the mob was breaching the U.S. Capitol and how close the country came to ceasing to exist as a constitutional republic.

The account of Meadows's comment characterizing Trump's reaction to his vice president was provided to the committee by at least one witness, according to people familiar with the investigation — but those people did not describe the tone with which the comment was made. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to be more candid about a sensitive topic.