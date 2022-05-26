Vintage Blythe Doll commercials

The World of Beautiful Blythe are vintage commercials for Blythe Dolls, a fashion doll that was created in 1972 and had a resurgence in the early 2000s. What makes Blythe dolls stand out are their surrealistically giant eyes. They look like Margaret Keane paintings in 3D. I love the wide range of clothing available for these dolls. You can find everything from mod-style clothing to goth outfits to dress your Blythe doll in. This timeless toy will be cool forever.

And please don't skip this two-hour video of a devoted and enthusiastic Blythe Doll collector: