In beautiful footage, a scallop was calmly hanging out with two of its buddies when it suddenly popped up and, with forceful claps, got the shell out of there. It's not clear what ticked it off, but it sure was in a hurry to split. Moments later, one and then both of its pals clapped after it, but to no avail. The first scallop had made a clean getaway.

Via Storyful

Thumbnail image: Diana Taliun / shutterstock.com