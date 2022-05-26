While you can, get the 2021 Microsoft Office training bundle and license for only $70

At one point in your life, you've had to or will have to use Microsoft Office applications, whether in the classroom or at your job – it's an essential skill set. For a one-time purchase of $69.99, you and your family can access top Microsoft applications like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote forever. This 2021 Microsoft home and business license gives you endless opportunities to advance in school, further your career, or improve your small business.

With a typical value of $1,549, what makes this Microsoft Office bundle so great is that it not only includes the license access but also online training courses from top-rated instructors. Beginning with a course on Microsoft Excel, you'll get a deep understanding of data analysis and trend insights with 85 lectures and 5 hours of hands-on demos about Excel pivot tables and charts. Best of all, you'll be learning these skills from a certified Microsoft Excel expert, analytics consultant, and best-selling instructor, Chris Dutton.

Then, fast track to an intermediate level of Microsoft Word 365 with the guidance of expert MS Office trainer Claudia Carrozzo. You'll create documents, format, and style in the same way it's taught to high-profile global companies. Claudia also teaches the Microsoft OneNote: beginner to advanced course, which shows you how to stay organized and productive with the ability to have your work paperless and on the go.

No matter your experience level with presentations, the beginner to advanced Microsoft PowerPoint course contains 11 hours of content on how to build the best-tailored presentation for your industry. You'll go through all the ins and outs of PowerPoint slides and become a great designer that can put together profitable templates.

Finally, you'll learn about the inner workings of professional communication with the Microsoft Outlook for beginners and 365 Teams courses. The Outlook course will teach students all the key factors on how to write and send emails, along with techniques such as attachments, folders, and more. The 365 Teams course provides an understanding of team threaded chats, sharing docs, and hosting meetings that are all useful in a corporate environment.

This Microsoft bundle is everything you need and more for the home and office and at the amazing price of $70 only until May 31st — so take advantage now.

Prices subject to change.