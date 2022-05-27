Herschel Walker falsely claims he never falsely claimed he graduated from University of Georgia

Trump's top very special genius, Herschel Walker, enjoys lying so much, that now he is lying about lying. Last year the GOP senate candidate for Georgia claimed on his campaign website that he graduated from the University of Georgia. Actually, he quit after his junior year so he could play professional football. The claim disappeared from his website when the Atlanta Journal-Constitution asked about it.

According to CNN, Walker has been claiming that he not only graduated from University of Georgia but that he graduated in the top 1% of his class. But when Fox five Atlanta interviewed Walker and asked him about his false claim, he said he never claimed that he graduated from the University of Georgia. He told the interviewer: "I never said that. They say that. And I said — that's what you gotta remember. I never, I never have said that statement. Not one time. I've said that I studied criminal justice at UGA."

CNN asked Walker's campaign for comment, and spokesman Mallory Blount would only say: "Imagine a world where the media cared as much about solving inflation, gas prices and baby formula shortages as they do about re-litigating every word Herschel has ever said."

I can't wait until Walker is in office and solves the baby formula shortage. It is about time the government does something about that! Here's how I imagine he'll do it:

Walker: "I've been working with the baby formula industry to create a new formula that will work for all babies. It will be available in stores within the next few months."

American people: "Ooh, that's great! How did you come up with that?"

Walker: "I used my very special genius to create it."

American people: "Thank you so much for using your very special genius to help us!"

Walker: "You're welcome. Now if you'll excuse me, I have to go lie about something else."