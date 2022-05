Scienceandfandoms says: "My friend was messing with Never Gonna Give You Up on her record player and she sped it up. It beCAME A FREAKING MAGICAL GIRL THEME."

Muscle Man, who posted the video to Twitter, says: "For anyone curious for why this works so well, it's because never gonna give you up has the EXACT same chord progression as most anime songs."

This isn't the first time NGGYU has gotten the treatment: