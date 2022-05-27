NRA-owned senator tries to escape through locked door to avoid CNN reporter's question about gun laws

The Brady Center to Prevent Gun violence says GOP Senator Ron Johnson has received $1,269,486 from the NRA.

In this video, Johnson is seen trying to open a locked door to avoid CNN's Manu Raju's question about gun laws.

As Raju approached Johnson in a hallway he asked, "Senator Johnson, in the wake of this shooting, why not expand background checks including on firearms and gun sales? Why not expand background checks?"

Johnson said nothing as he turned the doorknob, discovered it was locked, and walked away in a hurry. He found an opened door and slipped in.

His refusal to answer Raju's question should be good for another couple of hundred grand from the NRA.