Ted Cruz mocked on Jimmy Kimmel for blaming school shootings on too many doors (video)

Ridiculous reasons for the mass shooting epidemic in the United States range from listening to rap music to not having enough guns on school campuses. But Senator Ted Cruz's reason takes the cake: schools have too many doors (see tweet at bottom of post).

"Do you want to talk about how we could have prevented the horror that played out across the street?" the beach bum said on Tuesday after 19 children and two teachers were gunned down in Uvalde, Texas. "Having one door that goes in and out of the school."

And never one to let D.C. idiocracy slide, Jimmy Kimmel recapped Cruz's solution to school shootings (video below :37).

"I see, so this wasn't a gun problem. This was a door problem," Kimmel said, equating Cruz's solution to turning schools into prisons. "Get rid of the doors. Makes total sense."

Maybe we should just hang an EXIT sign on the school's one door so that "no one can come in," Kimmel continued. "They'll see the sign, they'll turn right around. There will be no problems at all."

Kimmel then assured us that Cancun Cruz knows a lot about doors, as the brave Senator made sure to offer a door window for his dog Snowflake to look out when he escaped to Mexico during his frozen state's massive power grid failure.

"What a stupid fake idea," Kimmel said, returning to the matter at hand. "Listen, Ted, I know you'd rather spend your days doing impressions of the Simpsons and googling stepmom porn, but at some point you might have to get down to it and do your job ― and doors ain't it."