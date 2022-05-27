Texas authorities admit Uvalde shooter wasn't "barricaded"

Sewell Chan, Editor in Chief of The Texas Tribune, reports that police in Texas have admitted that the Uvalde mass shooter was not in fact barricaded inside the elementary school classroom where he killed 19 children.

The New York Times adds that 19 officers (one for each young victim), gathered in the hallway outside the room within minutes of the gunman entering the school—then waited for 45 minutes even as he continued firing.

The updates come from an ongoing press conference so far packed with similar revisions and outright contradictions to the stories—frankly, the lies—so far told by law enforcement about what happened at Tuesday's mass shooting at Ross Elementary School and their unwillingness to engage the perpetrator. He was only confronted and killed after federal officers from the U.S. Border Patrol turned up and entered the classroom.