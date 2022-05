Parked under his stupid fucking hat, Texas DPS officer Lt. Chris Olivarez tells CNN why police didn't confront the Uvalde man slaughtering children and teachers at an elementary school: because "they could have been shot. They could have been killed."

Well, wouldn't want to get shot! See ya on the other side, kids.