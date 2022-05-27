Watch a woman struggle for two minutes straight trying to open her marble-sealed Ramune drink

Carla Sinclair

As anyone who has enjoyed a Ramune — the Japanese soda sealed with a marble — it's not always easy to open. You need to slam the lodged marble into your drink with an included plastic tool to open the bottle. Even with instructions attached to the lid, there are more than a few YouTube support videos explaining how to do it. Which is what makes this woman trying for dislodge the marble from her blue-flavored beverage so funny. We've all been there.

@thereallifemeggriffin

Viewer discretion is advised

♬ original sound – Meg Broadhead

Thumbnail image: Sheila Fitzgerald / shutterstock.com