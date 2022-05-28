15 months for woman who punched flight attendant's teeth out

Vyvianna M. Quinonez, 29, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for punching out a flight attendant's teeth on a Southwest flight in 2021. The flight attendant had asked Quinonez to mask up; Quinonez pleaded guilty later that year after being charged with felony assault and interfering with a flight. U.S. District Court Judge Todd W. Robinson also ordered Quinonez to pay nearly $26,000 in restitution and a $7,500 fine.

The flight attendant asked Quinonez to fasten her seat belt, stow her tray table and wear her face mask properly, prosecutors said. Quinonez instead began recording the flight attendant on her cellphone. Quinonez admitted she then pushed the flight attendant, before another passenger began recording the confrontation on her cellphone, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Prosecutors have said Quinonez admitted that she stood up and assaulted the flight attendant by punching her in the face and head with a closed fist and grabbing her hair. Several other passengers tried to stop Quinonez