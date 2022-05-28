This video of two cockatoos meeting each other in pet store had me laughing the entire time. I've never seen two animals more excited to meet each other. They both frantically flap their wings and loudly yelp to each other. They become the center of attention in the pet store as their owners hold them up to converse. It seems as if neither of them has ever seen another cockatoo before.
Cockatoos meet each other in pet store and chaos follows
- birds
- cockatoos
